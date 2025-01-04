RTO seizes two cars, suspends duo’s licences for 3 months after accident on coastal road

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has suspended the licences of two men for three months and seized their cars for allegedly racing on the Mumbai coastal road, an official said on Saturday.

One of the cars hit the sidewall of a tunnel on the northbound lane of the road between Marine Drive and Haji Ali during the race on Friday and its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, causing a traffic jam, he said.

According to the Malabar Hill police official, they were informed about a vehicle bearing registration number MH-12-FY-7263 blocking traffic inside the tunnel.

The car was damaged and had no occupants. CCTV footage showed that the driver of the vehicle was racing with another car when it met with the accident, he said.

The official said they tracked down the duo, later identified as Jay Someshwar Narang Hublikar (19) and Mansoor Tofafarosh (22), and brought them to the police station. The car abandoned inside the tunnel was being driven by Hublikar, he said.

While police service notices to the two and allowed them to go after booking them for rash driving, the RTO impounded the vehicles and suspended the licences of Hublikar and Tofafarosh for three months, the official said. PTI ZA NR