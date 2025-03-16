'Ru' symbol in budget determination for language policy, says Stalin; Bud 'simply waste': EPS

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The replacing of the Indian rupee symbol with the Tamil letter 'Ru' in the budget presented for 2025-26 was to show how determined the ruling DMK was over the language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the party president M K Stalin said on Sunday.

While he had released the logo for the budget, "those who don't like Tamil made it a big news," he said in an apparent attack on the BJP.

Sharply criticising the CM, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami wondered if the 'Ru' alone would make the budget a hit and claimed the financial excercise undertaken by the DMK since 2021 was an "utter flop".

The CM, in his regular "Ungalil Oruvan" (One among you) video address, also took a jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism on the rupee symbol issue, saying she could respond on the matter but not on Tamil Nadu's plea for funds.

"I had released the budget logo. We had the 'Ru' to show how determined we are in the language policy. But those who don't like Tamil made it a big news," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government's replacing the rupee symbol with 'Ru,' the first letter of 'Rubaai' that denotes the national currency in the vernacular language, had kicked up a row with the BJP taking strong exception to the change.

"We had pleaded with the Union Government to give funds for 100-day job scheme (MGNREGA), disaster management, and release school education funds. The union finance minister (Sitharaman) who did not respond to these, has spoken on this matter," he said.

Even she had, in many posts, used the word 'Ru,' he claimed.

"In English, Rupees is written simply as Rs. That doesn't matter to them, but this seems to be an issue for them. Overall, our budget was a hit across the nation, as was Tamil," he said.

The CM was apparently referring to the language row between Tamil Nadu and the Centre.

The ruling DMK has been accusing the BJP-led union government of 'imposing' Hindi on the southern state through the National Education Policy, a charge denied by the latter.

The TN government has said it will not move away from its decades-old two-language formula, i.e. Tamil and English.

Stalin further said the budget presented on Friday has been receiving all-round accolades and sought to play down opposition criticism, saying while the government was open for constructive criticism, "some only have vendetta against us." The DMK government has managed to contain the debt situation, he said, citing statistics.

Further, the budget was prepared after receiving advice from well-known economists, including Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Arvind Subramaniam, who are part of the Economic Advisory Council to the chief minister, he said.

Further, the government is keen to make TN a USD 1 tn economy by 2030, even while it has to strive for the state's rights and ensure justice in the wake of "threats" like decreased Lok Sabha seats post-delimitation and issues related to central fund allocation, he said.

Responding, Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, lashed out at Stalin over his claims on budget.

In a post on 'X,' the former CM claimed the video released by Stalin was aimed at "concealing an empty budget that lacked anything for the people." Stalin's contention that the budget was prepared after receiving advice from well-known economists like Duflo was the "best joke of the year." He asked if the CM, who referred to newspapers reports (apparently lauding) the budget, will also read out the "woes" that are reported in them in the present rule.

"Without knowing what the Secretariat employees think about the budget, what the teachers think, what the other government employees think, the farmers and entrepreneurs think and how the working people view the budget, he is speaking cinematic dialogue that the bugdet is a hit because of the word Ru," Palaniswami said.

"A budget becoming a hit doesn't lie in the announcement, but in implementation. If that be the case, all five budgets presented by the DMK government since having come to power (in 2021) are utter flop," he said.

The DMK government has created a "record break" in borrowings, he claimed.

"Public opinion is that this budget is DMK's last in Tamil Nadu's political history. This budget is simply waste," he charged. PTI SA SA KH