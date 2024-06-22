Rubber growers in Kerala shifting to other activities, says outgoing rubber board chief

Kottayam, Jun 22 (PTI) The rubber growers in Kerala are shifting to other income-earning activities due to infrastructure development happening in the state, outgoing Rubber Board Chairman, Sawar Dhanania, said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Dhanania said if the rubber cultivators persist, then within a decade, the country will produce more rubber than it demands.

"There is immense potential because rubber plantations in Kerala began 75 years ago, spanning three generations of cultivation. However, due to more infrastructure developments, the growers in the state are shifting to other activities with better earning opportunities," he said.

Dhanania requested rubber growers in Kerala to remain with the cultivation, even if on a limited scale.

"They (rubber growers) are the experts and pioneers in this field, and their continued involvement is crucial for the country. If they persist with rubber cultivation, I am confident that within a decade, the country will produce more rubber than it demands," he added.

He also urged rubber farmers to trust and have confidence in the Rubber Board and the union government.

Dhanania met the media after his term as the Chairman came to an end today after a tenure of five years.