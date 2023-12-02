Rubbing salt into wounds of people: Omar on Nagaland State Day celebration at J-K Raj Bhavan

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Raj Bhavan was "rubbing salt in to the wounds" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by celebrating the Nagaland Statehood day.

Fostering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Nagaland Statehood Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

However, referring to the celebration of the statehood day of another state, Abdullah said irony comes to die in Jammu and Kashmir as union territory day was celebrated after it was downgraded from a state.

“Irony comes to die in J&K. Here we celebrate Nagaland Statehood day in Raj Bhavan, Jammu while celebrating “Union Territory Day” when it comes to J&K. Talk about rubbing salt in to the wounds of the people here,” Abdullah, a former chief minister of J-K, said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories – J-K and Ladakh – on August 5, 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution. The J-K administration on October 31 celebrated the Union Territory day. PTI SSB RPA