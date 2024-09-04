Ruckus at girls' school in Bhopal over 'harsh' punishment; woman administrator removed

Bhopal, Sep 4 (PTI) Students of a government-run higher secondary school for girls in Bhopal on Wednesday went on a rampage and damaged furniture and other property, alleging harsh punishment by the woman administrator, leading to her removal from the post by authorities.

Viral videos showed students damaging classroom furniture in the Government Sarojini Naidu Girls Higher Secondary School, pulling ceiling fan blades, breaking electronic gadgets, and smashing windows and door glasses.

District Education Officer (DEO) NK Ahirwar confirmed that the school is overseen by the State Open School, with a former armed forces captain, Varsha Jha, managing the administration. Jha has been removed from her position following the uproar.

Students claimed they were subjected to disproportionate punishment for arriving late in the school.

"Merely because we got late by 10-15 minutes, the school administration forced us to remove grass from the ground and made us stand in the Sun," a student claimed in a viral video.

Some students felt collapsed because of the harsh punishment, she said.

Students also complained of the poor condition of washrooms and insufficient water supply.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA from the Bhopal Madhya assembly constituency tried to pacify the students.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav claimed students were asked to remove garbage, cut grass, and shift stones for late arrival.

Toilets in the school are dirty and students are not getting clean and safe drinking water, he posted on X.

"If this is the situation of a school in the state capital, then one can imagine the plight of the government-run schools in other parts of the state," Yadav added.

An official inquiry into allegations by students, including ill-treatment and the poor condition of the school's facilities, is underway. Ahirwar assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

The girls were enraged because of punishment awarded to them by the administration for coming late by 10-15 minutes and resorted to protest, he added.

Responding to students' complaints about being forced to clean toilets, the DEO said action would be taken after inquiry.

"After hearing from students, it seems the behaviour of Varsha Jha was not good towards them. It seems she used to deal with them very strictly," he said.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, previously known as MP Open School, was set up considering the need for optional education.