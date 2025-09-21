Ruckus at Guwahati airport as fans, waiting for Zubeen's body, break through barricades

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) A ruckus broke out outside the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport here on Saturday night as popular singer Zubeen Garg's fans, waiting for his mortal remains to arrive here, suddenly broke barricades and started advancing towards the airport building.

Police had to resort to baton-charge to control the situation as hundreds of people broke through at least two barricades before being stopped in front of the airport by security forces past midnight, an official said.

Garg, fondly known as the 'Voice of Assam', died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. His mortal remains were brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around midnight.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the singer's body at the airport and paid his tribute. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

The body will be taken to Guwahati by a special aircraft with Margherita accompanying it. Zubeen's body is expected to reach Guwahati on Sunday morning and then be taken to his residence, where it will be kept for around one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

Later, the body will be shifted to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm. Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised, with the state government set to consult the singer's family and different organisations.

The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue. PTI SSG NSD NSD