Ruckus erupts in Ambernath civic body over election of vice president

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) The general body meeting of the Ambernath Municipal Council descended into chaos on Monday, as the process to elect the vice president led to a shouting match between the BJP and Shiv Sena councillors.

The civic body is witnessing a power struggle between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While the saffron party elected its nominee, Tejashree Karanjule Patil, as council president in the polls held last month, the election for the vice president's post has become a new flashpoint.

The 60-member council currently has 27 councillors from the Shiv Sena, BJP (14), Congress (12), NCP (4), and two independents. Initially, the BJP formed the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) with the support of 12 Congress and four NCP councillors to reach a majority of 32. But the Congress suspended the 12 who later merged with the BJP.

Later, the four NCP councillors withdrew support from the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena, boosting the Shinde-led party's strength to 32 and effectively giving them control of the House.

During Monday's proceedings, the BJP issued a whip to all AVA constituents to vote for its nominee, Pradip Patil. However, the NCP rejected the whip, a move backed by local Shiv Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, who declared that the "AVA no longer exists." The Shiv Sena has nominated NCP's Sadashiv Patil for the vice president's post.

The meeting witnessed explosive scenes, as members of both groups traded insults.

Angry BJP councillors were seen waving slippers and shouting at the Shiv Sena nominee.

The official outcome of the vice president election will be announced once the formal voting and counting process is completed.