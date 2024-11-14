Ruckus erupts in MCD House as Congress objects to truncated Dalit mayor's tenure

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A chaotic scene unfolded in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House during the mayoral election on Thursday, with the Congress councillors raising slogans and storming into the well of the House over the reduced tenure allotted for the upcoming Dalit mayor.

The uproar began as presiding officer Satya Sharma initiated the proceedings.

Congress Leader of Party (LOP) Nazia Dhanish immediately raised objections, criticising the truncated tenure set for the Dalit mayor.

He accused the current sitting mayor of overstaying and infringing on the Dalit community's right to full representation.

Dhanish, along with other Congress councillors, moved into the well of the House, demanding an explanation from the presiding officer.

In response, Sharma urged the Congress councillors to return to their seats, remarking, "You are spoiling their limited tenure as well." The protest escalated as the Congress members targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chanted "Dalit Virodhi Kejriwal Sarkar" slogan.

In return, the AAP members countered with chants of "Kejriwal Zindabad".

The standoff continued with both sides hurling slogans against each other, disrupting the election proceedings. PTI SJJ AS AS