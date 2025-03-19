Ruckus erupts inside MCD house on last day of budget session

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday as councilors from the AAP and BJP engaged in heated exchanges, drawing the mayor's rebuke.

AAP and BJP councillors stood on tables and chairs and raised slogans against each other.

MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi claimed that BJP councillors snatched mic from him.

Khichi said that despite it being the last day of the budget session, the opposition refused to cooperate and disrupted proceedings.

During a press conference, Khichi alleged, "Opposition councilors stood on the table and tore up the list of key points that were to be discussed in the House." He claimed that for the past two years, the opposition has continuously disrupted House proceedings, preventing discussions from taking place. "They did the same this time as well," he added.

"This kind of behaviour towards a Dalit Mayor is inappropriate and goes against the Constitution," Khichi said.