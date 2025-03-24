Ruckus in Assam Assembly as BJP alleges Deputy Speaker attacked by Congress MLA

Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes with the ruling BJP alleging that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the House, leading to adjournment.

Huda, however, claimed he did not assault Momin but blocked the way to the House during a protest.

The Congress legislators attended the assembly wearing black clothes to protest against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who verbally abused opposition MLAs and tried to physically assault them inside the House last week.

Before the session started, the Congress legislators held a sit-in in the corridor leading to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker's chambers in the assembly building demanding action against Kurmi.

"I received a WhatsApp message from Momin in which he said he was attacked by Nurul Huda and he is now hospitalised. I request the Speaker to register a police complaint as it happened outside the House and let the police investigate the matter," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during the Question Hour.

Moments before that, Momin was seen sitting inside the House and attending the session. He left the House after some time.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said he has asked the officials to check the matter.

Reacting to the CM's allegations, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded that instead of the police, a House Committee be formed to investigate the matter as the incident was reported to have taken place inside the assembly building.

Opposition MLAs of the Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) trooped into the Well of the House, showing placards and protesting against Kurmi and the ruling party's statement regarding the alleged attack on Momin.

Led by Sarma, the treasury bench too countered, alleging that Momin, a tribal, was attacked by the opposition.

"An attack on an indigenous tribal inside the assembly complex will set a bad precedent. This is going to be a big issue," the CM said.

With no side relenting, Daimary said that he had asked the assembly secretary to check about Momin's status and adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

When the House reassembled, Daimary said he would speak to Momin and had asked the officials to check CCTV footage of the alleged attack before giving any judgement on the issue.

On this, Sarma said, "I agree with the LoP that a House Committee should be formed to inquire the matter. If the Deputy Speaker files an FIR, then police will carry out its investigation and take action." He claimed that this was the first time in the history of the Assam Assembly that a Deputy Speaker has been attacked by the opposition MLAs.

At this time, Momin was seen entering the House with his left wrist bandaged.

After Daimary requested Momin to narrate the incident, he said that the opposition members were sitting in the corridor and there was no space to enter the House from his chamber while the session was about to start.

"Huda and his party colleagues were protesting there. There was some commotion and I got hurt at that moment. I have been an MLA for nine years and Deputy Speaker for four years. I see everyone as equal and love everyone. I don't know what was the issue," he added.

This was a very bad precedent of blocking the Deputy Speaker's way while he was entering the House, Momin said.

"Either we need security in that space or we have to block everyone's entry there. After entering the House, I saw that my hand was bleeding. So, I went to the assembly pharmacy, was administered an injection, got the wound dressed and took painkillers," he added.

After listening to Momin, the CM again urged the Speaker to give a ruling after considering all sides of the incident.

Congress MLA Huda, on the other hand, claimed that he did not attack the Deputy Speaker.

"We were all there protesting against Kurmi and wanted to ask about our privilege notice. I swear, I did not hit him. We just blocked the way to the House," he added.

The Speaker said the incident was "unfortunate" and should not have taken place inside the assembly building at all.

"All should be careful in future and give respect to fellow MLAs," he added. PTI TR RG TR ACD