Ruckus in Assembly after Cong seeks minister Sandeep Singh's resignation; Haryana CM rejects demand

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Monday witnessed angry exchanges as the opposition Congress demanded minister Sandeep Singh's resignation after the Chandigarh Police filed a charge sheet in the sexual harassment case against him. The demand was bluntly rejected by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"I have decided, resignation will not be sought, won't be sought. No resignation will be sought," Khattar said in the House amid desk thumping by BJP members, including Sandeep Singh.

Singh, a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain, currently holds the printing and stationery portfolio in the Haryana government. He had given up the charge of the sports department "on moral grounds" after being booked in the sexual harassment case but claimed that the charges levelled by the woman coach against him were baseless.

As soon as the Assembly, Zero Hour began, Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda were up on their feet demanding Singh's resignation.

Despite Speaker Gian Chand Gupta telling them that the matter was sub-judice and therefore could not be discussed in the Assembly, the Congress members insisted that Sandeep Singh should either resign or the chief minister should remove him from the council of ministers.

Khattar said the opposition cannot compel anyone on this.

With Hooda demanding that Singh should either resign on moral grounds or the chief minister should seek his resignation, Khattar countered the Congress, saying, "We know where they (opposition) stand on moral ground and where we stand. We are answerable to the public." The leader of the opposition claimed in the House that the chief minister had used an unparliamentary word. Other Congress members too raised their objection.

However, the Speaker said there is a list of unparliamentary words and if the particular word is mentioned in that, then it would be expunged.

As Congress members were on their feet and some rushed to the Well of the House, the Speaker told them that Sandeep Singh's matter was sub-judice. "No sub-judice matter can be discussed here," he said.

Congress members raised slogans against the government and the BJP MLAs responded with counter slogans.

As the ruckus continued, the speaker warned the Congress members to take their seats, saying otherwise he would suspend them. "I said the matter is sub-judice. Don't you respect the judiciary?" Gian Chand Gupta said while refuting a Congress member's charge that Sandeep Singh was being protected.

Senior Congress member Raghuvir Singh Kadian said the chief minister has been defending his minister Sandeep Singh. In the previous session of the Assembly too he had been assertive that he would not seek Sandeep Singh's resignation, he said.

Chief Minister Khattar also launched an attack on the Congress, asking them to remember how many incidents of atrocities against women and the Scheduled Caste took place during their rule. Congress member Geeta Bhukkal, however, said it was ironic that while the woman coach, who is the complainant in the case, had recently been suspended by the state sports department, Sandeep Singh continues to be the minister despite the case against him.

Later, the speaker adjourned the House following an uproar over the Nuh violence issue.

The Chandigarh Police a few days ago had submitted a final report against Sandeep Singh before a court, with the charge sheet being filed nearly eight months after registration of the case. Sandeep Singh has been booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the woman coach's advocate Deepanshu Bansal Monday, reacting to Khattar's statement in the House on the Sandeep Singh issue, said, "Today is a black day for women's safety in Haryana. Shocked to see how M L Khattar ji is protecting an accused @flickersingh who has been charge-sheeted with offences of sexual harassment."