Ruckus in J-K Assembly over civilian killings, Gulmarg fashion show

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches on Monday as members raised various issues, including the killing of civilians in Kathua and the Gulmarg fashion show controversy.

As the House assembled for the day, members of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, and two Independents stood up and raised the issue of the fashion show, terming it "obscene" and alleging that it hurt sentiments.

The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan. PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue.

The fashion show held in the winter tourist resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan has evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir's chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying that "obscenity" in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

BJP members raised the issue of killings in Kathua but strongly advocated for the continuation of the Question Hour in the House.

"The killings of civilians in Billawar have raised concerns. It should not be politicised. Instead, measures should be taken to eliminate those involved in the act," Billawar MLA Satesh Sharma said.

Bodies of three civilians, who had gone missing on March 5 while they were returning home after attending a wedding in Billawar, were recovered near a waterbody in the upper reaches of Billawar in Kathua on Saturday.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz said was a grave human rights violation to kill a child.

There were noisy scenes and verbal duels between members of NC-Congress, PDP, and BJP for over 25 minutes.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather tried several times to bring the House to order, stating that he would give time to members after the Question Hour, but disruptions continued.

Later, the speaker informed the House that he had received two adjournment motions from members: Congress's Nizamuddin Bhat and NC MLA Rameshwar Singh over the issues of civilian killings and the attack on Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh.

He said that as per Rule 59, debates cannot be held in the House when a probe is ordered. Since the Lieutenant Governor has ordered a probe, it cannot be debated in the House.

Similarly, concerning the Gulmarg fashion show, an inquiry has been ordered by the chief minister, therefore, it cannot be discussed in the House, he said.

Regarding the attack on Singh, Rather said "We condemn the issue. Entire House condemns it." The Bani MLA was assaulted by a group of protesters while he had gone to meet the family members of the deceased at a local hospital in Billawar late Saturday night.

BJP's Satesh Sharma accused the MLA of politicising the issue in his constituency.

"This House should set an example by paying homage to the victims. There was even a small child," he said.

The speaker reiterated that no debate could be held on this.

Chief Minister Abdullah intervened and said that if Leader of Opposition can be allowed to go to meet the families of victims in Kathua, why the Deputy chief minister was not allowed to meet families citing the security situation.

After a brief Question Hour, rucks were witnessed with MLA Sheikh Khursheed, who sought condemnations of all the killings, being marshaled out from the House for creating noisy scenes.

Minister Sakina Itoo stated outside the assembly that a probe had been ordered by the chief minister, considering the seriousness of the Gulmarg incident.