Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly as BJP MLAs protest state board exam paper leak

Ranchi: Protests by BJP MLAs over alleged paper leaks in the state board exams rocked the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.

As the proceeding began at 11 am, BJP legislators trooped into the Well, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged the members to maintain decorum, stating that the issue had already been raised outside the House.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on February 20 cancelled the class 10 board examinations for Hindi and Science after the papers were allegedly leaked, and copies of those went viral on social media.

During the Question Hour, BJP's Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal tried to corner the government over the issue of sand shortage.

He said the construction of PM Awas Yojana and Abua Awas Yojana houses was affected due to a shortage of sand.

He alleged that the price of a truck of sand reached Rs 44,000 in the state.

Jaiswal asked if settlements were done only for 20 sand ghats out of 444 ghats in the last seven years.

Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad denied the claim of sand shortage and said the state government was providing free sand to people who are out of the purview of income tax.

"A total of 444 sand ghats in the state are classified under Category-II against which a total of 261 sand ghats have been issued LoI (letter of intent). Of which, the contract has been executed of 159 sand ghats, besides environment clearance of 64 sand ghats and ToR (terms of reference) of 24 ghats have been received," he said.

Ranchi's BJP MLA CP Singh wanted to know how many people received free sand as per the government's promise.

In his reply, Prasad said around 1.63 lakh cubic feet of sand was given to 573 people for free.

He said that sand can also be ordered online in Jharkhand.

Before the proceedings began, BJP MLA demonstrated outside the House over the paper-leak case.

"The government is just doing eyewash on the issue. We want a CBI probe into it. The government is playing with the future of students," Jaiswal said.

The state budget will be tabled on March 3, and the session will continue till March 27.