Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly leads to multiple adjournments

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) Chaos reigned supreme in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday as both ruling and opposition MLAs demonstrated, forcing Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to adjourn the House twice during the pre-lunch session.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, MLAs of both sides trooped into the Well and started raising slogans.

While the MLAs of the opposition BJP and its allies were demonstrating with the demand of a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda, members of the ruling JMM and the Congress protested the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The speaker urged the members to go back to their seats, but they continued their demonstrations. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned till 12.30 pm.

"Members have important questions today. I feel sad to adjourn the House," he said.

As the House reassembled at 12.34 pm, BJP MLAs Raj Sinha and Alok Chourasia moved separate adjournment motions over Hansda's encounter and the land acquisition for the RIMS-2 project, respectively.

The motions were rejected by the speaker, who said discussions on the issues could be taken up on a later date.

Demanding a reply from the government on the issues, BJP MLAs trooped into the Well.

Members of the ruling parties followed them to the Well, protesting the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to bar a prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

Amid the ruckus, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled CAG reports on 'Integrated Financial System in Jharkhand' and 'State Finances for the year 2023-24'.

The speaker adjourned the House after 10 minutes of functioning till 2 pm.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

He had allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at them while attempting to flee custody. The police retaliated, resulting in his death. PTI SAN NAM SOM