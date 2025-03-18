Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over Giridih clash, BJP demands debate on law and order situation

Ranchi: The Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday witnessed an uproarious scene over the clash during a Holi procession in Giridih district with BJP legislators trooping into the well of the House and demanding a special debate over the state's law and order situation.

Despite repeated requests by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to let the question hour function, the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans against the JMM-led coalition government.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till noon.

As the House assembled around 11 am after the Holi break, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi raised the issue of the Giridih clash on March 14, in which several people were injured and many shops and vehicles were torched.

"This is appeasement politics by the government. The administration was a mute spectator when the incident happened. Now, the police have lodged an FIR against 80 people and arrested 22. A particular community has been targeted in the police action. The case should have been registered against those who created the nuisance," he alleged.

He also claimed that the state's law and order situation is in "shambles".

"Many festivals such as Ram Navami and Eid will be celebrated soon. We want a special debate on the state's law and order situation in the House. It is a serious issue," Marandi said.

Congress MLA Pradip Yadav alleged that BJP creates division in the society on religious lines.

JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar claimed that Marandi presented a one-sided story in the House.

"The BJP wants to create a division and disturb the communal harmony," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that such an issue could be discussed during a debate on demands for grants for the Home Department in the House.

"Politics should not be done on such issues," he said.

Thereafter, the House was adjourned till noon.

Though the question hour could not take place properly, the House went ahead with other proceedings.