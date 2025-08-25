Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over Surya Hansda's death in 'encounter'

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Monday with the BJP and its allies demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda, who was allegedly killed by the police in an encounter.

MLAs of the ruling JMM and the Congress also held a demonstration against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, and the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to bar a prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, MLAs of both sides trooped into the Well and started raising slogans.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato repeatedly urged the members to go back to their seats, but they continued their demonstrations.

The speaker adjourned the house till 12.30 pm amid the ruckus.

"Members have important questions today. I feel sad to adjourn the House," he said.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

He had allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at them while attempting to flee custody. The police retaliated, resulting in his death. PTI SAN NAM SOM