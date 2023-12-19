Ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly; three BJP MLAs suspended, marshalled out

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as three BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the winter session and marshalled out of the House for "creating disturbances" in the proceedings.

Advertisment

The other BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest against the Speaker's action.

As the proceedings resumed at 12.30 pm after the House was adjourned following uproar by both opposition and treasury benches, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip JP Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi trooped into the well in support of their demands.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the legislators were creating disturbance in the House proceedings.

Advertisment

"I suspend Biranchi Narayan and Bhanu Pratap Sahi from the ongoing session," Mahto said.

Patel was also suspended.

Following his directions, marshalls led the legislators out of the House.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri termed the Speaker's action as "dictatorial".

"We were raising an issue concerning the state's youth. But the government doesn't have any reply. The BJP protests the suspension of the legislators. We are staging a walkout," Bauri said.

After leaving the House, the BJP legislators staged a dharna near the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the assembly premises.

Advertisment

"It is a politics of vendetta," said Narayan.

"When we demanded adjournment motion on the issue of employment, the Speaker suspended us. We were simply raising our demand but were suspended on the direction of the chief minister," he alleged.

Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "It is not politics of vendetta. Had it been, all BJP MLAs would have been suspended. The Speaker took the action as per the situation created by the BJP legislators.

Advertisment

Later, a delegation of BJP led by party state president Babulal Marandi and Bauri met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and submitted a memorandum, demanding legal action against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"We informed the governor about the deteriorating law and order situation and rising corruption in the state. We also apprised him about how the chief minister is ignoring the law. Even after six summonses by the Enforcement Directorate, he is skipping questioning by the central probe agency. So, we demanded legal action against the CM," Marandi said.

He also criticised the suspension of three BJP MLAs by the Speaker.

Advertisment

"It seems, the Speaker had already made his mind up to suspend the BJP legislators," he said.

Earlier in the day, protests by legislators led to a washout of the Question Hour in the Assembly.

The BJP-led opposition as well as ruling party legislators created an uproarious scene in the assembly over their demands.

The House assembled around 11 am for the day's business. The BJP raised the demand for clearing the employment policy of the state and a debate on the issue in the House.

Raising slogans against the government, the BJP legislators trooped into the well.

Legislators of the ruling coalition also reached there and demanded a resolution condemning the suspension of members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to this, Bauri said when the BJP raised the issue of the cash haul allegedly linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, it was said that the matter was not related to the state assembly.

"How can the ruling party members demand a resolution in this House condemning suspension of the MPs, while it was done by speakers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I think their proposal should be rejected," Bauri said.

Bauri claimed that over 18,000 workers of panchayat secretariat and physically-challenged youths are on the streets for employment.

"Employment is a sensitive issue and the CM should give his statement on this in the House," he said.

Replying to Bauri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said that agitation by the youths was the result of wrongdoing by the previous government.

"This government is sensitive and will find a solution to all the problems," Alam said.

Minister Mithilesh Thakur said the BJP is trying to divert attention from real issues.

The Speaker repeatedly requested the opposition and Congress members to go back to their seats.

"Don't you want the Question Hour? Should I rename it as 'Hungama Hour'?" Mahto said.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

Later, the House resumed after the lunch break around 2 pm and a discussion on the supplementary budget, which was tabled on Monday, was held in the absence of BJP MLAs.

The House passed the supplementary budget of Rs 8,111.77 crore for the current fiscal 2023-24 by voice vote. PTI SAN SAN ACD