Ruckus in J'khand assembly over suspension of BJP MLAs

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly witnessed uproarious scenes for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as members of the opposition BJP protested against the suspension of three party legislators for the remainder of the winter session.

As the House assembled for the day's business around 11.07 am, BJP legislator Randhir Singh entered the well to protest against the suspension of the three MLAs.

Other BJP members joined him and also came to the well of the House.

The saffron party legislators sat in the well, demanding revocation of the suspension, and wore black bands on their faces as a mark of protest.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto requested them to raise their points from the chairs but they continued to shout slogans against the government.

Amid noisy scenes, the question hour was washed out and the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12.30 pm.

The Speaker had on Tuesday suspended three BJP MLAs--chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip J P Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi -- for the remainder of the winter session. They were marshalled out of the House for "creating disturbances" in the proceedings.

BJP legislator Amit Mandal said that the three legislators were suspended only for raising issues of the youth.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari supported the Speaker's action.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of BJP legislators.

"This government has failed to fulfil students' aspirations," he said.

The House again resumed at 12.30 pm. PTI SAN BDC