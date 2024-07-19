Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly over Valmiki Corp. scam; CM says strict action against culprits

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus on Friday over the alleged financial irregularities in a state-run corporation, with opposition BJP and JD(S) staging a protest against the government, accusing it of "loot" and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Amid the opposition's continued sloganeering from the well of the House, Siddaramaiah sought to defend himself and his government, while accepting that the scam had indeed taken place. He assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits involved.

The Chief Minister even tried to turn the tables on the opposition listing out the alleged scams during their tenure, especially the BJP. He asserted that his government will get them probed and ensure that they "pay for it", by sending "those who committed wrong to jail." "Allegations are being made to bring a bad name to the Chief Minister and the government. It is not possible. They are alleging that ST community funds have been looted -- it is not Rs 187.33 crore (scam), that much amount has come to the Union Bank of India, in that Rs 89.63 crore has gone to Andhra (Pradesh) and Telangana, efforts are on to recover them," Siddaramaiah said.

He said: "Whoever is the culprit, whoever the thieves are, whoever the looters are, we will ensure that they are punished. There is no question of protecting anyone. There is no compromise with corruption. Our fight against corruption will continue." "To hide their mistakes, the theft, loot and corruption that happened during their tenure, the opposition is making allegations against my government," he said and claimed that the opposition's conduct has caused "disrespect" to the Assembly, and their behaviour is "detrimental to democracy and the Constitution." Opposition BJP and JD(S) members shouted slogans accusing the Chief Minister and his government of "theft", "loot", "injustice to SC/ST", and demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Noting that the opposition is unable to digest that he will reveal the facts behind the allegations and seven crore people of the state will know the truth, the Chief Minister said: "So they are making noise coming into the well of the House. People have decided you are thieves and have made you sit there (in the opposition). They are thieves, looters, from 125 (members in the Assembly) they have been reduced to 65 (BJP strength), what has happened to your strength?" The Congress is in power with 136 MLAs and won't bow down or fear the opposition's false allegations, he said. "We will make you pay (for your misdeeds), by getting everything investigated and send those who have committed wrong to jail." The illegal money transfer issue, involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, came to the fore, after its accounts superintendent, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a note.

The note revealed the unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the Corporation from its bank account, and from that, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to "well-known" IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank among others.

Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra tendered his resignation on June 6. He is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the scam.

Raising questions about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter, Siddaramaiah asked: "Is their probe in accordance with law?" "Let them do it in accordance with law, we are not scared of ED and BJP," he asserted. PTI KSU RS RS