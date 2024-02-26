Ruckus in MCD House as BJP councillors protest over fire tragedy, stray-cattle attack

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Ruckus prevailed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday as BJP councillors protested over a recent fire incident in Alipur and a stray-cattle attack in the city's Khanpur area.

The proceedings, which lasted for less than 30 minutes, began with Leader of House Mukesh Goel condoling the loss of lives in the fire incident that killed 11 people.

Later, a member from the opposition, on behalf of Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh, also read out a condolence message for the families of the victims of the fire incident and a man who died in the stray-cattle attack at Khanpur.

Soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, carrying banners and placards, started raising slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and the AAP-led MCD over the two incidents.

Some of them even trooped to the Well of the House and protested in front of Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Amid the din, Oberoi said all the agenda tabled in the House have been passed and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The Delhi BJP had demanded on Saturday that the MCD should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the man who died in the stray-cattle attack.

At a press conference held at the Delhi BJP's headquarters, Singh had said if such incidents occur again, the saffron party will protest against Oberoi and the MCD.

The man's death in the stray-cattle attack in Khanpur ward was a "result of the negligence and failure" of the MCD and the mayor, the Delhi BJP had alleged in a statement.

BJP councillors will not allow the functioning of the MCD House until the mayor takes "moral responsibility" for the incident and action is taken against officials of the veterinary department, it had said.

Subhash Kumar Jha (42), a resident of Khanpur, was waiting for his son's school bus at Devli Mor on Thursday when a stray cattle gored the man and pounded him with its hooves. PTI KND RC