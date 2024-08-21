Ruckus in MCD House as oppn protests delay in meeting due to mayor's late arrival

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A ruckus erupted at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House here on Wednesday as opposition councillors started protesting against Mayor Shelly Oberoi for arriving late and causing a delay in the proceedings.

Heavy sloganeering ensued in the House after Oberoi arrived, but the meeting was adjourned soon after for 15 minutes.

BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans against Oberoi and the AAP-led MCD.

They raised slogans like "Mayor Hai Hai" and "Corrupt Mayor Shame On You", and demanded her resignation.

The House was adjourned for a second time for 30 minutes as the protest continued.

The mayor suspended BJP councillors Pankaj Luthra from Jhilmil ward, Gajendra Singh Dalal from Mundka and Amit Nagpal from Pitampura.

The meeting began more than 50 minutes late from its scheduled time at 2 pm and was adjourned at 2.55 pm for 15 minutes due to the protests.

Before the commencement of the meeting, BJP councillors staged a protest outside the meeting hall. They raised slogans over issues, including the pending appointment of a Dalit mayor to the MCD, delay in clearing garbage, waterlogging and the standing committee's formation.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the civic body office. PTI SJJ IJT