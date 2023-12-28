Ruckus in MCD House over supply of 'substandard' drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A ruckus erupted in the MCD House meeting on Thursday as BJP councillors protested and demanded the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over the alleged supply of "substandard" drugs in city government hospitals.

Advertisment

The House was adjourned within a few minutes of starting as BJP and Congress councillors disrupted the proceedings and demanded answers on issues such as delayed salary of municipal employees, pension, and house tax, among others.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi suspended opposition leader Raja Iqbal for 15 days along with BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Yogesh Verma and Gajendra Singh from the House.

"Due to repeated attempts of causing disruption in the House halting its proceedings, the four members of the House have been suspended for 15 days. They will not be allowed to sit in the next House if it's held before the suspension gets over," Oberoi told reporters in a press conference.

The opposition councillors held placards with slogans, "Saurabh Bharadwaj ko jail bhejo", "House tax mafi yojna laao", "kya hua tera wada, pehli tareekh ko salary kaha that".

Amid the ruckus, the mayor passed 18 proposals, postponed three and referred back two. PTI SJJ NB NB