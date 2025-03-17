Ruckus in Odisha assembly as BJD, Congress MLAs protest law and order situation

Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) Chaos reigned supreme in the Odisha assembly on Monday with MLAs of the opposition BJD and Congress protesting over the law and order situation in the state.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJD and Congress members trooped into Well with placards, raising slogans, alleging that the BJP government has failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12.15 pm.

Following the adjournment, Congress MLAs sat on a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

Congress MLA Ashok Das said the state government must be awakened from slumber to act against rising crimes against women.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi should give up the Home portfolio as the law and order situation has deteriorated in the last nine months since the BJP came to power.

When the House reassembled after the adjournment, BJD members participated in the Budget discussion, but Congress members again trooped into the Well, raising slogans.

Besides targetting the government over the alleged rise in crimes against women, the Congress members were protesting the one-week suspension of senior party MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

The opposition lawmakers were seeking a statement from the chief minister over the multiple murders in the state during Holi, and cases of atrocities against women. PTI AAM AAM SOM