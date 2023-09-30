Ruckus in Odisha Assembly, House adjourned till 4pm

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) For the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, there was ruckus in Odisha Assembly forcing Speaker Pramila Mallik to adjourn the proceedings till 4pm.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour and the Mallik took her seat, opposition BJP members started shouting in protest against the suspension of the two party MLAs, Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling, on charges of throwing 'daal' at the Speaker’s podium on Thursday.

Denying the charge, Majhi claimed that the Speaker's decision to suspend the two MLAs without checking CCTV camera footage was unfortunate.

The MLA duo was suspended from the House till end of the monsoon session on October 4.

The BJP members also demanded expunging of the words "mental health disorder" from the records of the House. BJD member from Nayagarh Arun Kumar Sahoo had made the remark against opposition leaders.

"The Speaker is a doll in hands of the ruling party," Mishra told reporters outside the House.

He also alleged that the ruling BJD deliberately wanted to avoid discussions on important issues and the House was, therefore, adjourned till 4pm all of a sudden.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra also blamed the government saying it is the duty of the Speaker to run the House. Instead of suddenly adjourning it till 4 pm, the Speaker should have called an all-party meeting for discussion to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Assembly, he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB