Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA’s remark on Mahatma Gandhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly on Thursday saw repeated adjournments after BJD and Congress members protested alleged "objectionable" remark on Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua.

Soon after Khatua made the objectionable comment, BJD and Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House demanding an apology.

They also urged the Speaker to expunge the remarks from the official records, which was later done.

The agitating members also raised anti-BJP slogans, leading to eight adjournments.

Deputy opposition leader Prasanna Acharya of the BJD strongly condemned the BJP legislator’s remarks, saying, "People who have no knowledge of history are making such adverse remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji opposed India’s division. Khatua must apologise for his foolishness." Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also criticised the comment, calling it "cheap" and saying the member lacked even basic knowledge about the Father of the Nation.

Opposition members later staged a silent demonstration near the Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

Despite appeals from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other ministers to return to the House, the opposition insisted on an apology from Khatua.

Normalcy was restored after Mahaling told the House that the state government "denounced" the BJP MLA’s statement and asserted that "the entire human race respects Gandhiji".

Outside the Assembly, the youth and student wings of the BJD took out a protest rally and burnt an effigy of the BJP MLA demanding action against him.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said Khatua must apologise for his "objectionable" remarks.

"The distasteful remarks made by Khatua in the House show his sick mentality," he said, adding that Gandhiji is revered across the country and the MLA’s comments have "deeply hurt the sentiments of every conscious citizen," he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also condemned the remarks in a post on X, saying: "I strongly condemn Nilagiri BJP MLA Khatua’s outrageous remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. BJP continues to spread hatred in society with its divisive agenda, but we will not let this happen in Odisha." PTI AAM AAM MNB