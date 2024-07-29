Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over CM's policy decision announcement outside House

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed several adjournments as both the opposition BJD and Congress created a ruckus over Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi making an announcement on reservation for Agniveers outside when the House was in session.

Congress member Taraprasad Baninipati moved a breach of privilege notice against the chief minister, accusing him of disrespecting the assembly and making policy decision announcements outside the House on July 26. He said the government should not make any policy decision announcement outside when the House is in session.

Congress and BJD members asked Speaker Surama Padhy to accept the privilege notice and forward it to the privilege committee. However, the Speaker said she would examine the notice.

Annoyed over the Speaker's decision, both the opposition parties created a ruckus in the well of the House, following which the House was adjourned first for 20 minutes till 12.20 pm and later from 12.24 pm to 4 pm.

When the House reassembled at 4 pm, Speaker Padhy allowed Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik of the BJD to initiate the general discussion on the annual budget. As soon as Patnaik's speech ended, the Congress members led by Bahinipati trooped into the well of the House and attempted to climb the Speaker's podium.

As chaos prevailed, no business could be conducted and the House was adjourned for 30 minutes. Similar scenes were witnessed when the House reassembled as Congress members demanded that the privilege notice be sent to the privilege committee. Amid the uproar, Bahinipati was seen throwing a book at the Speaker's podium. Later the Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

Earlier in the day, during Zero Hour, the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling to give a statement where he read out the announcement made by the chief minister on July 26. He informed the House that the government has reserved 10 per cent seats and relaxed 5 years age limit for Agniveers in the state's uniformed services. The Agniveers who could not be adjusted in the defence services would get 10 per cent reservation in the state's uniformed services.

However, Bahinipati raised objection to allowing Mahaling to read out the chief minister's announcement, based on which he has served the privilege notice.

"The chief minister has created a bad precedent by ignoring the House and making announcements outside on a policy decision of the government. I demand a ruling from the Speaker on the matter," Bahinipati said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also described the CM's act of making announcements outside the House as an "insult to the assembly and the Constitution".

He urged the Speaker to accept the privilege motion notice and forward it to the privilege committee.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik said it was not uncommon for a new government with no experience to make mistakes. However, the chief minister should tender an apology before the House. She too demanded a ruling from the chair.

Senior BJD lawmaker Ganeswar Behera termed the CM's act as a "matter of concern" and said that Majhi, as the leader of the House, should uphold and upkeep the dignity of the assembly.

BJP member Irasish Acharya also moved a privilege notice against Bahinipati for speaking to the media about its plan to move a privilege motion against the chief minister.

The Congress member should take permission from the Speaker before making its plan public at least in case of a privilege motion, Acharya said. PTI AAM RG AAM ACD