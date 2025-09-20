Ruckus in Odisha assembly over 'fertiliser scarcity'

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) BJD MLAs created ruckus in the Odisha assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday over alleged fertiliser scarcity across the state, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

The party MLAs, holding placards and banners highlighting the fertiliser crisis and farmers' distress in the state, trooped into the well of the House and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the issue.

Meanwhile, the House made an obituary reference to former MLA George Tirkey, who died on Friday night.

The opposition members continued to raise their voices against the state’s BJP government and blamed it for the farmers' distress.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

The BJD members demanded that the Speaker cancel all the business of the House, including Question Hour, and hold a detailed discussion on the alleged fertiliser scarcity in the state.

They claimed that the alleged fertiliser scarcity was due to black marketing and hoarding.

Outside the House, BJP MLA Irasish Acharya blamed the opposition BJD and the Congress for the disruption in the proceedings.

“When BJD MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House, the Congress members were standing on their seats. The opposition parties do not want a discussion on important issues in the House. The Speaker has already accepted a notice of the Congress for a discussion on the fertiliser issue, but the BJD has rejected it,” the BJP MLA claimed.

BJD’s deputy leader in the assembly, Prasanna Acharya, said that the party has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the farmers' problems, as they are sitting on the streets after being denied the required fertiliser.

"The BJP government has failed to supply adequate fertiliser," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recalled his relationship with former MLA George Tirkey.

“I was elected to the assembly in 2000 when George Tirkey also got elected as an MLA from Biramitrapur. I have seen him raising the issues of tribals and workers in the assembly. I express my condolences to his family,” Majhi said.

BJD’s deputy leader Prasanna Acharya said Tirkey was immensely popular among the people of Biramitrapur, from where he was elected to the assembly four times, even as an Independent.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also hailed Tirkey and described him as an able tribal leader.

CPI(M) member Laxman Munda also highlighted Tirkey’s fight for the rights of tribals and labourers.

Members of the House observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to Tirkey.

Later, Tirkey’s body was brought to the assembly premises, where the government accorded a guard of honour.

The Speaker, the chief minister, deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, ministers and MLAs paid floral tribute to Trirkey. PTI AAM BDC