Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over women safety

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Congress members staging an agitation in the well of the House, forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings for half-an-hour.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, the opposition Congress members trooped into the well and raised slogans against "rise in the crimes against women" across the state.

Holding placards, the agitating members demanded a special debate over the law and order situation in the state.

Despite repeated appeals from the Speaker to maintain decorum and allow the Hour to function, the disruptions continued, following which she adjourned the proceedings from 11 am to 11.30 am.

However, amid the din, the Speaker ran the Question Hour for 30 minutes during which Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, who is in charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra replied to several questions.

Opposition BJD members, however, fully cooperated and participated in the Question Hour after the Speaker accepted their notice for an adjournment discussion on the murder of a woman traffic constable in Bhubaneswar.

When the House reassembled at 11.30 am, the Speaker allowed Zero Hour during which the members raised issues concerning their constituencies.

Later, the House began discussion on the feasibility of the BJD's notice for an adjournment motion on the murder of a woman traffic constable by her policeman husband in Bhubaneswar. The discussion was continuing.