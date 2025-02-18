Ruckus in UP Assembly during Governor's address

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar by opposition Samajwadi Party members during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the House, forcing adjournment of the proceedings for an hour.

As soon as the governor started her address to the joint sitting of the House on the first day of the Budget session, SP members raised slogans of like 'Governor go back' and 'Give figures of deaths in Kumbh'.

Amidst the uproar, Patel ended the address in just over 8 minutes.

In view of the uproar by SP MLAs during the Governor's address, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned at 11:22 am till 12:30 pm.

Ahead of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party members staged a demonstration in assembly premises over various issues, including Sambhal and death of devotees in the Kumbh stampede.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, they raised slogans against the government.

Senior SP MLA Amitabh Trivedi alleged the government is presenting fake figures on the number of devotees who died and took dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

He demanded the government should hold a discussion on the Kumbh issue in the House.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the government has failed on every front and termed the BJP government as "anti-people and anti-farmer."