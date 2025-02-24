Ruckus in UP Assembly over Dy CM's dig at SP members

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Monday over Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak taking a dig at the SP members while referring to certain remarks made their party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, without taking his name.

Protesting against Pathak's comments, the Samajwadi Party (SP) members trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding the dismissal of Pathak, who is also the state health minister.

As the protesters did not pay any heed to Speaker Satish Mahana's request to go back to their seats, the latter adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

Later, when the House met again, on the request of a SP member, the speaker said Pathak's remarks will be expunged from the proceedings.

During the Question Hour, replying to the SP's Samarpal Singh over the demand for providing treatment to the poor at the lowest rate in private hospitals, Pathak said, "You have taken care of the private hospitals. All the SP MLAs sitting here, who have their own hospitals, should first implement the system of free treatment for the poor in their hospitals." He further asserted that "there will be no injustice with the poor. Our government will take care of them".

Pathak then said, "Well, you respect 'Netaji' a lot. You follow what 'Netaji' said" and referred to a statement made by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the past, which irked the SP members and evoked laughter from the BJP members.

At this, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said, "The minister speaks in such language that it creates disruptions. Mulayam Singhji was respected. He has been the chief minister. Your government has also honoured him." Angered by Pathak's comments, the SP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans, such as "Netaji ka ye apman nahi sahega Hindustan" (the country will not tolerate such an insult to Mulayam Singh Yadav) and "Swasth mantri ko barkhast karo" (dismiss the health minister).

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "No name has been taken in the House. The name taken by the leader of opposition is that of a very respected leader from the state and the government of India has also shown special respect to him. It is not right to even think like this about him. No name has been taken here." The speaker asked the sloganeering SP members, "What has the deputy chief minister said that is wrong? Tell me, then I will think about it. You tell me how did his words amount to an insult? I will ask him to apologise." As the SP members continued their protest, the speaker kept reading the items written on the agenda.

"I point to all the members who are here in the Well, I ask everyone to go out. Everyone go out," he said.

The speaker then adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

When the House met subsequently, the members raised the issue again and on their request, the speaker said Pathak's remarks will be expunged from the proceedings of the House. PTI SLM ABN RC