Rudrapur, Mussoorie towns in Uttarakhand producing electricity and fertiliser from garbage

Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) The civic bodies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Mussoorie have begun producing electricity and fertilisers from garbage, officials said.

Advertisment

Due to increasing population, garbage production in cities is increasing day by day and municipal bodies are facing challenges ranging from cleanliness to environmental pollution, an official source here said.

Around 105 to 118 metric tonnes of garbage is produced daily in Rudrapur Municipal Corporation, which has 40 wards, which is being used to produce electricity and fertiliser under the 'Waste to Energy' programme.

The municipal corporation started work on the waste-to-energy plant in November 2022 under the PPP model and is now producing six kilowatts of electricity as well as organic fertiliser daily out of the daily generated garbage, they said.

Advertisment

The plant has the capacity to dispose of 50 tonnes of garbage per day. However, at present the plant is able to use 30 tonnes of garbage per day, which is producing electricity as well as organic fertiliser called Kalyani.

Mussoorie Municipality has also started production in a waste-to-energy plant from May this year. The plant in PPP mode has the capacity to dispose of eight tonnes of garbage per day.

Along with producing bio gas from the garbage, the municipality is also producing organic fertiliser. This has made it possible to resolve the problem of garbage in a scientific way at a tourist place like Mussoorie, officials said.

Advertisment

Expressing happiness over the method of garbage disposal of municipal bodies, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government has been emphasising on creating a balance between ecology and economy.

"Waste-to-energy programme was conceived as a step towards that goal. As a result of that electricity is being generated from garbage by the municipal bodies in the two towns, " he said. PTI ALM ALM SKY SKY