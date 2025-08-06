Ruffled feathers: Protesters remove tarpaulin from Mumbai pigeon feeding spot, clash with cops

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) High drama unfolded in Mumbai's bustling Dadar area as angry protesters on Wednesday morning forcibly removed the tarpaulin put up by the city civic body to cover a popular pigeon feeding spot in compliance with a Bombay High Court order, leading to clashes with police.

The protesters, mostly members of the Jain community, clashed with police, who tried to stop them from removing the large plastic cover put on bamboo scaffolding at the Dadar Kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding site) put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The HC recently ordered the closure of Mumbai's kabutarkhanas, including the one at Dadar, over health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings. After the HC order, BMC officials on Sunday covered the Dadar Kabutarkhana, a grade II heritage structure, with a tarpaulin sheet to discourage people from feeding grains to pigeons, considering it a public health hazard.

After cops dispersed protesters, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the spot and condemned the act of defiance, saying police will take appropriate action in the matter.

The BJP minister appealed to people to maintain peace and said the management of trust of a Jain temple located in the area claimed they had no role in the protest.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar suggested a "controlled feeding" of pigeons, an idea first floated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, and said it should not cause inconvenience to people.

Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting on the issue of 'kabutarkhanas' in the light of the HC order, discussed regulated feeding to prevent pigeon deaths while safeguarding people's health through precautions and mechanised droppings' clean-up.

At the meeting, the CM directed the BMC to continue controlled feeding with organisational support until alternatives are established.

The Jain community, for whom feeding pigeons is a sacred tradition, have fiercely opposed the closure, with demonstrations in Mumbai highlighting the cultural significance and the distress of pigeons dying on streets.

Whatever happened at the Dadar kabutarkhana in the morning was "wrong" and "condemnable", Lodha told reporters after the protest.

Asked about action against the protesters, he said, "Police will take a right decision on this." However, no FIR was filed till the evening, according to police.

Lodha said when he spoke to the management of the Jain temple trust in Dadar, they denied participating in the protest and claimed some "outsiders" had a role in the agitation.

On Tuesday, the chief minister listened to everyone (during the meeting with his cabinet colleagues) and gave a balanced directive so that people's health is not undermined and pigeons, too, are prevented from dying, he said.

"Tomorrow (Thursday), a report will be submitted in the high court on the (Kabutarkhana) issue," he added.

His cabinet colleague Shelar insisted on a "controlled feeding" of pigeons.

"Kabutarkhanas should be saved by this controlled feeding structure. It should not be excessive and should not cause any inconvenience to people," Shelar contended.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande argued prolonged feeding of pigeons increases the risk of zoonotic diseases like respiratory disorders and suggested the issue should be dealt with scientifically and medically.

The nominated member in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said public awareness is very crucial while dealing with the issue.

"I have a PhD in zoology and have taught in this field for 35 years at college level. Pigeon feeding and mercy feeding is a nuisance in Mumbai. Pigeon is a bird which gets habituated to feeding and the Dadar Kabutarkhana is one such example. This gives rise to zoonotic diseases, leads to respiratory disorders," cautioned Kayande, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti bloc.

"There is a Jain temple near (Dadar) kabutarkhana. Why have you covered it with nets - so that pigeons do not come? When kite festival takes place in Gujarat and birds get killed during that, where do animal lovers go then?" said the lawmaker who raised the issue of health hazards associated with pigeon feeding in the council during the monsoon session last month.

Kayande pointed out that Hindus stopped the tradition of feeding milk to snakes because it is not their food.

"There has to be a regulation on feeding animals/birds in public places and there should be a discussion on whether there should be designated places for it. The issue has to be dealt with scientifically and medically," she opined.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government of attempting to mislead the Jain community by first targeting and later backtracking on issues like kabutarkhana.

"A BJP MLA raises an issue (kabutarkhana), action is taken by the BMC, Jains protest, and then BJP ministers oppose the same action. This is nothing but double standards aimed at gaining votes ahead of the BMC elections," he alleged while talking to reporters.

He argued the Mahayuti government was creating unnecessary controversies to divert people's attention from real issues and positioning itself as a saviour of the Jain community for political gains.

"This is a clear case of the BJP trying to cook its political meal over communal sentiments," Wadettiwar remarked.

The metropolis has 44 'kabutarkhanas', of which the highest number of five are in the P-North and P-East wards in the western suburbs, followed by four each in the K-West in western suburbs and D ward in south Mumbai. PTI DC KK VT MR PR GK RSY