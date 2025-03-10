'Ruining future of students for politics': Pradhan to TN govt over NEP-Hindi row; 'control your tongue', says Stalin

New Delhi/Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for its stand on three-language policy under the NEP, accusing it of "ruining the future of the students" in the state for politics, drawing a sharp retort from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who asked him to "control his tongue".

During his reply in Parliament on the Central funds for the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, Pradhan also called the Stalin government "dishonest", evoking protests from the DMK MPs, who raised slogans and disrupted proceedings of the House, resulting in its adjournment. Heated exchanges also took place outside Parliament between the BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress. "They are dishonest and ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu...They are misleading the people...They are doing politics," Pradhan said in a hard-hitting attack against the Stalin government amidst its stiff opposition to the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state under the National Education Policy (NEP), claiming that Tamil Nadu will not tolerate 'Hindi colonialism' replacing British colonialism.

Shortly after Pradhan's comments in Parliament, Stalin took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the Union minister, who he accused of speaking with "arrogance as if he was a king" and asked him to "control his tongue".

"You are deceiving Tamil Nadu by withholding its rightful funds, yet you call Tamil Nadu MPs uncivilised? You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru. Narendra Modi accepts this?" he said. Referring to Pradhan's letter to him that outlined Tamil Nadu's rejection of the NEP, 3-language policy and PM SHRI MoU, he said the DMK government functioned by respecting the views of the people, unlike the BJP leaders who were bound by "words from Nagpur." "Just answer if you could release the funds rightfully meant for Tamil Nadu students, which have been collected from our own tax contributions, or not?" the chief minister said in a social media post responding to the central minister.

Earlier in his reply, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme PM SHRI, which envisages strengthening the schools managed by central, state, or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the NEP 2020 and in return, the central government provides the funds.

"The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU and several (DMK) MPs, who came to see me, conveyed this to me. But now they have changed their stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement," he said.

He further said, "but they made a U-turn. They are making mischief with the lives of the students. They are misleading the people and doing injustice to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are undemocratic." Pradhan said Stalin had also agreed initially "but suddenly some super CM appeared and they took a U-Turn. They just want to do politics".

"Today is March 10. We still have 20 days left in March," he said, indicating the time left for the Tamil Nadu government to sign the MoU on PM SHRI.

Taking strong exception to the minister's remarks, the DMK members raised slogans against the central government in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the agitating members to return to their seats and allow the House to function normally. Birla said he had allowed the opposition members to pose questions and subsequently, the minister had replied. "But now you are doing this (protests). This is not good. You are setting a wrong precedent. Don't violate parliamentary procedures," he said.

However, the DMK members ignored his pleas and continued their protests. The Congress and other opposition parties also joined them. After some time, Birla adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, DMK member Kanimozhi told the House that she was "very pained and hurt" by a particular word used by the minister.

Responding to Kanimozhi, Pradhan said, "My esteemed colleague, one of my dearest sisters and senior member, honourable Kanimozhi has raised two points. According to her, I have used a word which I should not have used for the members from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu government and people of Tamil Nadu".

"Let's not mix it. Let me withdraw it. I withdraw my word if it has hurt anyone. I have no issues with that," he said.

Commenting on the issue outside Parliament, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said equal respect must be given to the people of South India.

"Today, while replying to some question, the education minister made a very unparliamentary comment about a state. He said Tamilians are uncivilised," Ravi said. This word shows the BJP government's thinking about India, which is condemnable, he added.

Outside Parliament, Kanimozhi said the Union government should not link funds for school education with NEP implementation. "We have not changed our stand...the minister called us liars and uncivilised. He hurt our pride. We are not against any language but you cannot call us uncivilised. We are speaking to our leaders about moving a privilege motion," she added. Several DMK MPs also raised slogans of "stop the victimisation of south Indian states".

Congress' Karti Chidambaram said there was societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu about the non-acceptance of the three-language policy.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused the DMK of trying to divide the country by inciting passions by opposing the NEP and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

"The DMK is opposing the NEP, it is opposing Tamil, Telugu, Maithili, Santhali and Kannada. They are trying to disturb the harmony in the country. They want to impose English throughout and win elections by inciting passions," he said. Last month, Stalin had said he was firm on his stance of not implementing the NEP in Tamil Nadu even if the Centre offered to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the state.

The chief minister said the opposition to the NEP is not merely over the "imposition of Hindi" but there are several other factors that would have serious consequences on the future of students and the social justice system.

The total cost of the PM SHRI scheme will be Rs 27,360 crore spread over five years, including the central share of Rs 18,128 crore.

The total cost of the PM SHRI scheme will be Rs 27,360 crore spread over five years, including the central share of Rs 18,128 crore.

A total of 12,079 schools have been selected from 32 states and UTs, of which 1,329 schools are primary, 3,340 schools are elementary, 2,921 schools are secondary and 4,489 schools are senior secondary.