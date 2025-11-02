Rule of law can progress only through harmony between Bar & Bench: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday underlined the crucial role of coordination between the Bench and the Bar in upholding the rule of law, saying that justice thrives only when wisdom and sensitivity work in harmony.

Speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University here, Adityanath said, “Rule of law can progress only through the best coordination between the Bench and the Bar.

“The Bench represents the wisdom of human intellect, while the Bar is the symbol of our collective sensitivity.” “When wisdom and sensitivity come together, we see the true embodiment of the rule of law in governance,” he added.

Chief Justice of India (designate) Justice Surya Kant and Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Arun Bhansali, were present at the event.

Highlighting the state government’s initiatives to improve the judicial infrastructure, Adityanath said, “To ensure better coordination between the Bench and the Bar, we have started developing integrated court complexes across Uttar Pradesh.

“We have released funds for 10 districts where all courts at the district level will function from a single complex, which will also include residential and other essential facilities.” In a lighter vein, the chief minister added, “Earlier, the chambers of district judges did not have air-conditioners. We have approved that too. It is no longer a luxury but a necessity. If ever the Bar gets angry, the cool air from the Bench’s AC may help calm things down a bit.” Adityanath also stressed that a strong judiciary is vital to good governance.

“In any democratic system, the judiciary plays a crucial role. The stronger the judicial system, the easier it becomes to achieve the goal of good governance,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with ancient ideals, he said, “In ancient times, good governance was known as ‘Ram Rajya’ – a system where there was no place for discrimination and where every section of society participated equally. We are working in the same spirit to strengthen our governance and judicial systems.” The chief minister also mentioned the government’s efforts to modernise the justice delivery mechanism through initiatives such as e-courts, alternative dispute resolution, and the promotion of cyber laws.

“The Allahabad High Court is now known for its strong infrastructure. We have also taken swift steps to establish more than 380 POCSO and fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice, particularly in cases involving women and children,” Adityanath said.

He added that measures such as Lok Adalats and mediation are being strengthened to provide quick and accessible justice.

“The role of legal services authorities and the judiciary in this direction is extremely important. The state government is fully committed to making the justice system accessible, transparent, and modern,” he said.

Extending his best wishes to the graduating students, Adityanath said, “I congratulate all the students receiving their degrees today and wish them a bright and meaningful future.” PTI ABN ARI