Rule of law, cracking down on criminals Rajasthan govt's top priorities: CM

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the rule of law and cracking down on criminals are the state government's top priorities, adding that development is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment.

Sharma was addressing the inauguration ceremony of three new police stations, including Narayan Vihar.

The chief minister said his government has taken several revolutionary steps to modernise and strengthen the police system in the state, providing a fear-free environment for the public.

He said this is not merely the inauguration of a police building but also a strong step towards making the state safe for the public. Upon coming to power, his government formed an 'Anti-Gangster Task Force' and a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate paper leak cases, he added.

Sharma said crime control and maintaining peace and order in the state are his government's priorities. Concrete steps have been taken to improve the level of crime and complaints in the state, resulting in a steady decline in crime rates, he said.

He stressed that there has been a 19.45 per cent reduction in crimes from 2023 to 2025 and a 13.90 per cent reduction in crimes from 2024 to 2025. There has been a 17.80 per cent reduction in cases of Scheduled Caste atrocities and an 18.77 per cent reduction in cases of Scheduled Tribe atrocities. There has also been a 9.24 per cent reduction in cases of atrocities against women, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister virtually inaugurated the Narayan Vihar police station besides the Patrakar Colony and Khora Bisal police stations.