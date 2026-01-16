Rule of law in Jharkhand collapsed: Sanjay Seth

Jamshedpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday alleged that the rule of law had collapsed in Jharkhand and the government was unable to rule the state.

Seth, who visited the family of Jamshedpur-based industrialist Devang Gandhi to enquire about the mysterious disappearance of his son Kairav Gandhi since Tuesday afternoon, described the incident as "very sad." "The prevailing state of affairs indicates that the government has failed to maintain law and order. Crime has become a daily feature in the state," he told reporters.

He urged the Jharkhand government to take cues from the models of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rein in criminals.

"Sushashan (good governance) prevailed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary," the BJP leader claimed.

Referring to the recent abduction of two children in Ranchi, Seth praised the efforts of police in ensuring their safe recovery.

He, however, criticised police for allegedly shielding individuals involved in scams and undermining independent investigative agencies, citing the gherao of an Enforcement Directorate officer in Ranchi. PTI BS MNB