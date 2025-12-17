Rule of law main reason behind growing confidence in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the rule of law has been the main driver of growing public faith in the state.

He made the remarks while addressing the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Foundation Day 2025 ceremony here.

According to a press statement, Adityanath said courage, discipline, devotion to duty, professional competence and rigorous training must define the identity of PAC.

"The rule of law is the main reason behind the growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that good governance can be ensured only in a secure atmosphere, which in turn guarantees safe investment and fulfilment of the aspirations of the youth.

The chief minister inaugurated and inspected an exhibition organised by the PAC.

He highlighted the 78-year history of the PAC, saying the force works on the frontline in maintaining internal security, law and order, disaster management, major festivals, visits of dignitaries and peaceful conduct of elections.

Adityanath recalled the role of PAC personnel of the 30th Battalion in neutralising terrorists during the Parliament attack on December 13, 2001, and also referred to the July 2005 terror attack at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, where a joint team of the CRPF, PAC and Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated all terrorists.

The chief minister said the government revived 46 PAC companies, strengthening law and order and improving the image of Uttar Pradesh at the national level. He added that efforts are underway to modernise the PAC in terms of strength, capability, training and technology, and that the force has been equipped with modern weapons and riot-control gear.

Adityanath said his government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commanders in the PAC, and that recruitment for additional posts is underway. He added that dependents of personnel who died in service have been provided employment.

He said 31 Police Modern Schools are being run under the Police Welfare Scheme and that, for the first time, best performance awards were introduced in these schools on the occasion of the PAC Foundation Day.

Referring to sports promotion, Adityanath said the sports budget was increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

The chief minister said in over the past eight years, 2.19 lakh personnel have been recruited in the Uttar Pradesh Police, with 20 per cent reservation for women, and that more than 44,000 women police personnel are currently serving in the force.

He added that three additional women PAC battalions have been raised for the first time, Veerangana Uda Devi in Lucknow, Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur and Avanti Bai in Budaun, and that the process of setting up more women battalions is underway. PTI CDN AKY