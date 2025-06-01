Rule of law not functioning properly in UP, new DGP has challenge to control crime: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh faces a "big challenge" to establish the rule of law and provide relief to people of all sections of society.

Her remarks came after 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajeev Krishna took charge as the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

In a post on X, the former chief minister voiced concern over the prevailing "dominance of feudal and criminal elements" in the state, resulting in caste-based and communal hatred, violence, injustice, oppression, and the displacement of people.

"Such incidents prove that the rule of law is not functioning properly in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

"In this environment, the new head of UP Police has the major challenge of controlling crime and establishing the rule of law to provide appropriate relief to people of 'sarvsamaj' (all communities). The state government and those in power must also extend all possible cooperation and play an active role in ensuring rule of law in UP," she added.

2. ऐसे माहौल में यूपी पुलिस के नए प्रमुख के सामने राज्य में अपराध नियंत्रण व कानून का राज स्थापित करके सर्वसमाज के लोगों को उचित राहत पहुँचाने का बड़ा चैलेन्ज। राज्य सरकार व सत्ताधारी दल के लोगों को भी यूपी में कानून का राज स्थापित करने में हर प्रकार का सहयोग व सक्रियता जरूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 1, 2025

Mayawati stressed that Uttar Pradesh should be the backbone of India’s progress, given its size and significance, but it often remains in news for law and order issues instead of emerging as a growth engine.

"Is it in the interest of the people and the nation for the state to remain mired in concerns over law and order, rather than contributing to India's multi-faceted development?" she asked.