Rule of law our priority, will build developed Bihar in 5 yrs: Dilip Jaiswal

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Bihar minister and state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday said the newly formed NDA government has “accepted the challenge” of transforming the state into a developed one over the next five years, asserting that the "rule of law" will be its foremost priority.

Speaking to PTI Videos after the swearing-in ceremony, Jaiswal said, "Today, we have accepted the challenge of fulfilling the dream of a developed Bihar. In the coming days, providing employment to the youth, ensuring respect and self-employment opportunities for women, and upholding the rule of law will be our priorities." He added that over the next five years, the government will steer Bihar towards becoming a truly developed state.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the beginning of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's record tenth term, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the grand event.

Prominent leaders who took the oath included Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislative party, both of whom served as deputy chief ministers in the previous NDA government.

At least three newly inducted ministers are members of the state legislative council - Jaiswal, JD(U) national general secretary and Nitish Kumar’s close aide Ashok Choudhary, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Santosh Kumar Suman.

Jaiswal reiterated that the coalition government would focus on restoring public faith through effective governance.

"We have taken up this challenge with full sincerity and commitment," he said.