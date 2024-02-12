Rule of law top priority of Bihar govt: Guv

Patna, Feb 12 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday asserted that rule of law was the "top priority" of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

The governor made the averment in his customary address to members of both Houses of the state legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session.

"The rule of law prevails in the state... that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order, the strength of (police) force has been increased," said Arlekar.

The governor further said the state government has decided to construct boundaries around the temples and burial grounds in the state.

"The construction of boundary walls around 419 temples (more than 60-year-old) registered with the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT) has already been completed. This has been done following cases of idol theft in many old temples across Bihar," he said.

The governor asserted that the government is committed to preserving communal harmony in the state.

"The Bihar government had started the work of fencing burial grounds since 2006. A total of 9,273 sensitive burial grounds were identified for fencing work. Of those, fencing work at 8,519 has already been completed," he said.

"As far as providing employment to the youngsters is concerned, the Bihar government will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities to the state's youths. The government is working in this direction as three lakh additional posts in different departments have been created," the governor said.

He said the current dispensation has provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh people so far and the recruitment drive is on.

Besides, the Bihar government has already provided 5 lakh employment opportunities to the state's youths, he added.

The government is committed to ensuring the overall development of the socially and economically weaker sections of the society, the governor said.

"According to the caste-based survey report, Bihar has around 94 lakh families that are poor. The government recently raised the quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions. The total quantum of reservation in jobs and educational institutions will now stand at 75 per cent in the state, after taking into account the 10 per cent already existing quota for economically weaker sections (EWS)," he said.

During the course of his speech, members of the opposition tried to cause disruption by raising slogans as he spoke about the welfare measures of the government. PTI NAC PKD ACD