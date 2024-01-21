'Rule of thieves' in Punjab: Cong leader Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, saying there is a "rule of thieves" in the state.

Sidhu at a rally in Moga district also dared Chief Minister Mann to a debate on issues related to Punjab such as the state's debt.

This was his fourth "Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Congress" rally. He has held two rallies in Bathinda and one in Hoshiarpur.

Earlier, many Congress leaders had sought action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies without consulting the Congress' Punjab unit leadership.

Congress' Moga in-charge Malvika Sood, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls from the Moga seat, had also asked party workers not to attend the rally.

Targeting the Mann government, Sidhu said "'Choran da tantar' (a rule of thieves) is going on in Punjab" and dared the chief minister for the debate. "If Sidhu loses (in the debate), he will quit politics permanently," Sidhu said at the rally organised by Congress' former Moga district president Maheshinder Singh.

"Do you have the courage? Sidhu says you are a 'chor' (thief) and your ministers are thieves," he said as he attacked the Punjab government over several issues, including the debt of the state and the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress issued a show cause notice to Maheshinder Singh and his son for not informing the local leadership about rally and submit a reply within two days, failing which they will face disciplinary action.

The notice was issued after Sood lodged a complaint against them for not informing local leaders about the rally and not holding discussions with her.

Raising issues related to law and order, Sidhu also asked is anybody feeling safe in Punjab. "People want peace in the state. Businessmen are moving out to other states," he said.

"Who will repay the debt? A debt of Rs 70,000 crore has been raised. You are running the state with a debt of Rs 90 crore per day. Have some shame," Sidhu said. Punjab's per capita income was just Rs 1.80 lakh as against the country's average per capita income of Rs 6.95 lakh, he claimed.

A few days ago, Mann had taken a swipe at Sidhu for targeting the AAP government over the state debt issue and also dubbed him as a "fugitive", saying he ran away from discharging duty when he was offered the charge of power minister.

"He (Sidhu) has studied in big schools. Please bring complete data. Little knowledge is too dangerous," Mann had told Sidhu, asking him to verify his facts before giving any statement. PTI CHS VSD The notice was issued after Malvika Sood lodged a complaint against Singh for not discussing with her and also not informing local leaders about the rally.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress committee asked Singh and his son to reply within two days to the notice otherwise a disciplinary action will be taken.

