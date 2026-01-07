Rules changed to allow for-profit cos to set up med colleges under PPP mode: NMC chairman

Vijayawada, Jan 7 (PTI) NMC Chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth on Wednesday said that the regulation of allowing only non-profit companies to set up medical colleges has been shelved to enable both non-profit as well as for profit companies to run them.

Addressing a press conference at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, the National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman noted that a recent board decision has deleted the condition of allowing only Section 8 companies, non-profit ones, and thereby allowing both non-profit and for-profit companies.

"Earlier only non-profit Section 8 companies were allowed to set up medical colleges but a recent board meeting has removed this regulation, paving the way for both non-profit, and for-profit companies to set up medical colleges under Public Private Partnership," said Sheth, who met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today, in an official press release.

According to the chairman, NMC is of the belief that public and private entities teaming up together will enable the efficient utilisation of available resources for medical education.

Observing that PPP model implementation is currently the prerogative of state governments, Sheth asserted that such an arrangement is running successfully in Gujarat.

As hospitals run under PPP mechanism will be under state governments' purview, he said patients will receive treatment on either free or subsidised basis.

To ascertain quality, he noted that NMC has formulated its own accreditation process and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He highlighted that NMC's aim is to make medical education available to common people, along with international standards and added that the commission is working towards incorporating the changes occurring from time to time.

As part of enhancing medical education quality, Sheth said clinical research has been made compulsory, including embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI), futuristic technologies and digital healthcare, among others. PTI STH SA