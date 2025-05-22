Ruling alliance gears up to mark Modi govt's first anniversary in 3rd term

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA is planning a big outreach to mark the Modi 3.0 government's first anniversary, which is marked by a host of policy initiatives and falls against the colossal backdrop of India's firm response in Operation Sindoor to Pakistan-linked terrorism.

Sources said the details of the programme are still being worked out but added that mass-connect initiatives by senior party leaders, including Union ministers, will be a part of the outreach.

The outreach may be in the forms of public meetings and marches, and is expected to focus on the government's policy initiatives and welfare programmes besides its tough military action following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for a third term on June 9 last year and his government has made it a point to go to people to highlight its signature measures and mobilise support for its programmes.

Modi is expected to chair a meeting with the chief ministers of the states governed by the BJP and its allies on May 25, where the ruling alliance's governance agenda is likely to be in focus.

A BJP leader said the anniversary programmes may come up for discussion.

Besides Operation Sindoor, standout decisions of the government in its third term include the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, introducing zero tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh and introducing a bill for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. A Joint Committee of Parliament is currently scrutinizing the proposed law.

A government source noted that Modi would be launching a slew of development measures in Bihar during a two-day visit on May 29 and 30, and this coupled his unveiling of numerous initiatives, including in rail, roadways and renewable energy from Rajasthan on Thursday, underscores the commitment to keep 'vikas' in the front and centre of the ruling alliance's agenda ahead of the anniversary.