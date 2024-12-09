Ruling alliance proposes Rabindra Nath Mahato's name as Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly: CM

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the ruling alliance has proposed the name of Nala legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato for the post of Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly.

Mahato was the Speaker in the previous assembly also.

The Speaker's election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the second day of four-day session of the state assembly, an official said.

"We have proposed the name of Rabindra Nath Mahato for the post of the Speaker. We hope he will be elected unanimously. We made our efforts to make consensus on his name," Soren told reporter after taking oath as a member of Jharkhand Assembly.

If Mahato is elected, this will be his second consecutive stint as the Speaker of the Jharkhand assembly.

Mahato had won the Nala assembly seat by defeating BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes.

Mahato took oath as a member of Jharkhand assembly along with other legislators on Monday.

The session, which began on Monday, will conclude on December 12. PTI SAN SAN RG