Ruling alliance will sweep Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra: Praful Patel

Gondia (Maha), Jan 27 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel on Saturday claimed that the ruling `Mahayuti' alliance will sweep the coming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The Opposition's INDIA bloc would fail as the people have strong faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said at a party event here.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP will win most Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the former Union minister said.

Under the Modi government, India has developed strong relations even with Islamic countries and one of the biggest Hindu temples is now coming up in Abu Dhabi, Patel said.

"In INDI Alliance there are 25 partners who can not reach consensus on their logo....You can not win elections simply by targeting PM Modi with no clear agenda of yours," he added.

On Maratha reservation, Patel said the issue seems to be almost sorted out with activist Manoj Jarange calling off his hunger strike, and the NCP was always in favour of Maratha reservation.

On whether he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bhandara-Gondia seat, Patel said he could not comment as the decision would be taken after discussions with the alliance partners. PTI COR KRK