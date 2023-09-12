Ruling allies to form coordination committees in every Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A coordination committee of the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, a BJP leader said here on Tuesday.

Similarly, core groups of the NDA allies will be set up in all Assembly constituencies in the state too, said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar after a meeting of leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Chief Minister Shinde, deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other leaders of the ruling alliance met at state minister Chandrakant Patil's residence, he said.

“The representatives of the three parties as well as other constituents of the NDA will be the members of the coordination committee. Every Lok Sabha constituency will have one such committee. The alliance is aiming to win 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Shelar told reporters.

The names of the members of these panels were finalized but the final decision will be taken by the senior leaders, he added.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dada Bhuse, Dhananjay Munde and MLAs Prasad Lad and Ashish Kulkarni were present at the meeting, among others. PTI ND KRK