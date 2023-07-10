Ruling BRS in Telangana to oppose UCC, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Amid speculations that BJP has managed support from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) over Uniform Civil Code, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said his party would oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if a bill is introduced in Parliament.

"The BJP-led NDA government is already fomenting trouble among people in different ways, ignoring the nation's development, and is again planning tricks to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC," Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

Observing that his party would "unambiguously oppose" the Centre's "decision to divide the people of the country which is known for its unity in diversity", Rao said his party would, accordingly, oppose the UCC.

A delegation led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had met Rao and urged him to oppose the UCC bill. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the delegation.