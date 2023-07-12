BRS' K Kavitha protests against Revanth Reddy's comments over free power to farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad; Ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha and other party leaders in Telangana held protests on Wednesday against state Congress president A Revanth Reddy's alleged comments that three hours of free power supply is enough for farmers and that 24x7 free power is not required. Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, denied making any such remarks. Kavitha, other party leaders and activists held a protest at Vidyut Soudha here, the headquarters of power utilities, against the Congress.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said Telangana is the first state to provide investment support to farmers that has been appreciated by several economists.

Telangana is the only state in the country to supply free and unconditional power to farmers, she said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releasing a "farmers' declaration" in Telangana, she alleged that "Congress exposed its real self" by saying that only three hours of free power is enough for farmers.

Advertisment

"I am questioning Rahul Gandhi ji today. Is it really enough? Is that Congress' policy? Do you want to cancel 24 hours free power to farmers and give only three hours of power? This is our question to you, Mr Rahul Gandhi," she said.

"Kindly answer. If you (Gandhi) do not have an answer, you do not have a right to come to Telangana and talk to our farmers. We will protect our farmers at any cost," the BRS leader said.

The ruling party held protests at other places in Telangana as well after BRS working president K T Rama Rao called for protests against the alleged 'anti-farmer' thinking of Congress.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre said the BRS distorted Reddy's comments in the US. The BRS is trying to spread falsehood against Congress, Thakre told reporters in Delhi.

Asserting that Congress always stood by farmers, he said Congress implemented pro-farmer policies in states where it is in power.

Congress leaders and workers held protests in the state on Wednesday against the BRS for its "false campaign" against their party.

Advertisment

Dismissing the allegation made against him by the BRS, Reddy said in a release on Tuesday that it was a conspiracy by the ruling party to dilute the 'Satyagraha' protest today by his party against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

The BRS is only trying to help the BJP by taking up a false issue and spreading a distorted campaign on comments that he never made, the Congress leader had said.

Reddy recalled Gandhi's recent comments at a public meeting in Telangana that BRS is a 'B-team of BJP'.

Congress leaders held a 'Satyagraha' protest on Wednesday at Gandhi Bhavan here, party headquarters in Telangana, against the BJP and Central government's alleged vindictive attitude towards Gandhi.