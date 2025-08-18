Ruling coalition hails top court decision on Jharkhand DGP appointment

Ranchi, Aug 18 (PTI) Leaders of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to decline the examination of contempt petitions challenging the appointment of DGP Anurag Gupta.

The apex court observed that its contempt jurisdiction cannot be invoked to settle political rivalries, and therefore refused to entertain the petitions related to the DGP’s appointment.

JMM central spokesperson and party's national general secretary Vinod Pandey claimed it as yet another decision of the apex court to defeat the 'evil design' of the BJP, which is the main opposition party in the state.

"We can only hope that better sense prevails upon BJP leaders and they play a role of constructive opposition for the welfare of the people instead of relying on spreading false narratives fomenting division and disruption in society," Pandey said.

RJD, which is also a part of the ruling coalition (along with JMM and Congress), asked BJP state president Babulal Marandi, who had filed the PIL, to apologise publicly after the court's decision.

"The same DGP (Anurag Gupta) was the favourite police officer during the erstwhile BJP government (under Raghubar Das as chief minister). But the same BJP leaders are criticising Gupta under Hemant Soren. We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court and congratulate the DGP who hails from a backward community. We demand Marandi to apologise publicly after this decision for spreading falsehoods against the government," RJD state spokesperson Kailash Yadav said.

Congress leaders claimed that the SC's decision has shown a mirror to the BJP.

"The Supreme Court decision is a slap on Babulal Marandi and BJP leaders' dirty politics. Ever since joining the party, Marandi has developed a habit of making baseless allegations against the government. The decision of the top court has shown a mirror to the BJP," said Congress spokesperson and PCC general secretary Rakesh Sinha.

"In the Jharkhand case, we do not want contempt jurisdiction to be used to settle political scores. If you have a problem with a particular appointment, then go to the Central Administrative Tribunal. I have been saying it time and again that if you have to settle your political scores, then go to the electorate," Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said.

The CJI bench also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria then refused to entertain contempt pleas including the one filed by Akhil Bhartiya Adimjanjati Bikas Samiitee Jharkhand and BJP leader Babulal Marandi.

The bench noted the PIL jurisdiction was evolved by the top court for people belonging to disadvantaged classes.

"The PIL mechanism was devised to allow access to justice for disadvantaged sections. It cannot be a tool for contesting promotions or appointments between competing officers," the CJI said.

The petitions before the bench challenged Gupta's appointment for violating the Prakash Singh guidelines, which mandates selection of DGPs from among three senior-most IPS officers empanelled by the Union Public Service Commission and sets a fixed two-year tenure for them.

Gupta was alleged to have already reached the age of superannuation on April 30 and the plea said the state's move to seek an extension for him was contrary to the rules.