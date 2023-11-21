Ruling Cong appears set to finalise key appointments, six months after coming to power

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka appears set to finalise appointments to various state-run boards and corporations in phases, with sitting MLAs and MLCs expected to be rewarded first, followed by workers and former legislators. Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is in the city to discuss the exercise with the state leadership.

"Surjewala has come, not sure whether it will be finalised today or not. The plan is to appoint legislators -- MLAs and MLCs -- in the first phase, and party workers and former legislators in the second phase," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President said, Surjewala is here to discuss various party issues, including appointment of party legislators and workers to several boards and corporations.

"All appointments cannot happen at once, it will be done in two to three stages, we will do it," he said on the much-anticipated exercise in the ruling outfit.

There has been disgruntlement and growing impatience within the party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for important boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also many partymen are upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, despite it being six months since the Congress came to power in the state.

Shivakumar had recently said that both Congress legislators and party workers would be appointed to these positions, and had indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs who were keen to hold the posts would be accommodated, and the rest would be given to loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources. PTI KSU RS KSU SS